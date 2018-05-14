Sowetan launches Dipapadi, its new, bumper sports section

Sowetan readers and sports lovers are in for a treat as the newspaper launches its new, weekly sports section, Dipapadi.

Dipapadi guarantees Sowetan’s 572 000 readers eight pages of sport every Friday. The main focus is on soccer, boxing, and racing with increased coverage of other sporting codes. It will also include news of sporting events from across the globe.

What sets Dipapadi apart, according to Nkareng Matshe, Sowetan’s sports editor, is that it will offer readers enhanced and well-thought-out features and in-depth interviews that will not be limited to on-the-pitch happenings, but will also include off-the-field lifestyle features.

“Our readers expect Sowetan to offer them well-researched previews of games; statistical analyses and informed opinions on the likely outcomes,” says Matshe. “With the World Cup kicking off next month, it will be the go-to section for all the updates, profiles, reviews and previews.”

Reardon Sanderson, GM Group Sales & Marketing at Tiso Blackstar Group, said: “There’s currently no other special Friday sports section in SA that caters to this section of readers, and we believe Dipapadi is essential in filling this gap and providing additional reach opportunities for advertisers too.”

Dipapadi will be published in Sowetan every Friday, or on the last publishing day of the week, depending on holidays.