Britain's Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton drove his Mercedes to victory in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix for his second victory of the season.

The defending four-time world champion and current series leader started from pole position after a record-breaking qualifying lap on Saturday and finished ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, with Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen rounding out the podium.

The race was marked by a crash on the opening lap that saw the exit of Romain Grosjean, Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg. Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen, when sitting second, also retired on lap 27 of the 66-lap race with a lack of power.