Ajax ready to die with the boots on

Ajax Cape Town defender Mario Booysen feels the current generation of players at Ikamva have a duty to uphold the rich history of the club in the Premiership.

The team, placed 15th on the log, faces the prospect of going to the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs.

After 18 seasons in the top-flight league, they run the risk of falling into obscurity if they get relegated to the National First Division.

The Urban Warriors have a long tradition in the PSL of being a club that specialises in youth development. They have produced players like Thulani Serero, Riyaad Norodien,

Abbubaker Mobara and Steven Pienaar.

Ajax face Kaizer Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium today - the final day of the season - where they will need maximum points to stand the best chance of avoiding the play-offs.

"Of course we know what is at stake so we have had time to prepare mentally for the game against Chiefs," Booysen said.

"The club has produced many top players and has contributed to football in the country. Everybody knows their job and what we need to do. Going into it we are confident that we can get the result we want.

"Honestly we are not feeling any pressure, we are just focused on our game."

After avoiding automatic relegation, the Mother City club are second from bottom with 31 points after eight wins, seven draws and 14 losses.

If Ajax collect three points, they will move to 34 points but will also depend on the results in the games of SuperSport United against Baroka and Polokwane City against Chippa United.

The 29-year-old says his team will show no fear against Amakhosi. "On the last day of the season it does not really matter who you play. We have prepared well for them."