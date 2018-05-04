Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa will release the eagerly-awaited Eminent Person’s Group (EPG) Transformation Report on Monday that is going to reveal sporting bodies that have met or failed to meet their own targets.

Sport and Recreation South Africa’s chief director of marketing and communications Mickey Modisane confirmed that Xasa will be making the report public but could not be drawn on what to expect.

“The report will be revealed by the minister on Monday and that is when everyone will know the outcomes. I don’t want put the cart before the horse‚” he said.

The focus will be to see how rugby‚ cricket and netball‚ who failed to achieve more than 50 percent representation of their own transformation targets when the 2015-16 report was released ‚ are going to perform this time around.

Football achieved more than 50 percent of their targets in that period of 2015-16 and it is expected to be in the clear again‚ but it remains to be seen how some of the smaller federations like swimming and hockey will fare.

In 2016‚ former minister of sport Fikile Mbalula banned rugby‚ cricket‚ netball and athletics from bidding or hosting major international events due to their poor transformation scorecards that were contained in the 2014-15 EPG report.

That ban by Mbalula was lifted by his predecessor‚ Thulas Nxesi‚ in 2017 saying the four sporting codes made progress in improving racial diversity.

The unbanning paved the way for SA Rugby to bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup‚ which they eventually lost to France.

The EPG report is a document that annually announces transformation targets set by various federations on whether they have delivered on their own set targets entered into between Sports and Recreation South Africa (SRSA) and various federations.