‘We are not safe’ - Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa on relegation fears
Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa has not given up on securing a top eight finish but says their priority is to make sure they are safe from relegation.
City is currently 13th on the table after playing out a 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits on Sunday.
The Limpopo-based outfit has accumulated 31 points, only three points of the relegation zone and also three adrift of the eighth spot.
“First it is safety [that is important] and after that we will see if we can qualify for the top-eight. We are still there… we cannot give up but we know it’s a mountain to climb,’’ Molekwa said in the wake of their stalemate with Wits.
“We are not safe. Had we managed to beat Wits, we were going to be in position nine on 33 points and that would be better. We have to fight more than we are doing. We are taking one game at a time,’’ he added.
The Rise and Shine faces unpredictable Cape Town City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). Molekwa expects the Capetonians to throw everything at his charges, saying the sixth-placed Cape side is desperate to solidify their berth.
“We are aware that they also want to cement their place in the top-eight, that alone makes the game more difficult. We have to give our all, especially because we are playing at home,” he said.
In their game against Wits at the weekend, City was dealt a blow when their first choice goalkeeper George Chigova was carried off on a stretcher after colliding with the Clever Boys’ bulky striker James Keen. Chigova was replaced by fringe Harold Ndlovu.
“I think it not a serious injury… I do not know we will ask the doctors to check but it’s his thigh. I hope he will be back for our remaining games. Harold always helps us in these situations. I am also happy about his contribution,’’ noted Molekwa.