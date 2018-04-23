‘We are not safe’ - Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa on relegation fears

Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa has not given up on securing a top eight finish but says their priority is to make sure they are safe from relegation.

City is currently 13th on the table after playing out a 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits on Sunday.

The Limpopo-based outfit has accumulated 31 points, only three points of the relegation zone and also three adrift of the eighth spot.

“First it is safety [that is important] and after that we will see if we can qualify for the top-eight. We are still there… we cannot give up but we know it’s a mountain to climb,’’ Molekwa said in the wake of their stalemate with Wits.

“We are not safe. Had we managed to beat Wits, we were going to be in position nine on 33 points and that would be better. We have to fight more than we are doing. We are taking one game at a time,’’ he added.