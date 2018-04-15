SA near the bottom in terms of gender equity at Commonwealth Games

Men still rule South African sport.

That much was obvious after the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast‚ where Team SA finished close to rock bottom in terms of gender equity among medallists.

Team SA improved to sixth on the medals table from seventh four years ago‚ but of the top 10 nations they had the lowest ratio of female medal-winners.

Women delivered 10 of SA’s 37 medals — or 27% — while six of the top-10 nations had more female medallists than men.

Men won 26 and one was delivered by the mixed lawn bowls pair.