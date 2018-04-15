Amid scenes of euphoria from their fans after Mamelodi Sundowns took a significant step towards an eighth league title following a 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits on Saturday night at Loftus‚ coach Pitso Mosimane is calling for calm.

The Brazilians enjoy a significant six- point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates‚ who take on unpredictable AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday‚ with both teams having four games remaining in the season.

Sundowns’ goals were scored by Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi in the first half.

“I can see that people are happy but we must calm down because this thing is not yet done‚"Mosimane said.

"On Sunday our lead may be cut to three‚ mathematically and realistically we could still be caught by Pirates.

"I think we need seven points from our remaining four matches to win the league.”

Mosimane said the win over Wits is a significant step in their bid for the domestic title and Caf Champions League honours and he is happy that‚ unlike last season when they dropped crucial points at this stage of the campaign‚ his players have learned from their mistakes.

“This is a big win for us‚"he said.

"I didn’t want to hype it too much during the week because you don’t want your opponents to over prepare and I am not saying that Wits were not prepared.

"This win is important because it gives us the opportunity to play Champions League football for the fourth season in a row and that is the mandate that we have.

"We have delivered on that mandate‚ above that it gives confidence to keep on going and it gives us breathing space.”