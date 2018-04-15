Mosimane pleads for calm as Sundowns edge closer to eighth league title
Amid scenes of euphoria from their fans after Mamelodi Sundowns took a significant step towards an eighth league title following a 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits on Saturday night at Loftus‚ coach Pitso Mosimane is calling for calm.
The Brazilians enjoy a significant six- point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates‚ who take on unpredictable AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday‚ with both teams having four games remaining in the season.
Sundowns’ goals were scored by Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi in the first half.
“I can see that people are happy but we must calm down because this thing is not yet done‚"Mosimane said.
"On Sunday our lead may be cut to three‚ mathematically and realistically we could still be caught by Pirates.
"I think we need seven points from our remaining four matches to win the league.”
Mosimane said the win over Wits is a significant step in their bid for the domestic title and Caf Champions League honours and he is happy that‚ unlike last season when they dropped crucial points at this stage of the campaign‚ his players have learned from their mistakes.
“This is a big win for us‚"he said.
"I didn’t want to hype it too much during the week because you don’t want your opponents to over prepare and I am not saying that Wits were not prepared.
"This win is important because it gives us the opportunity to play Champions League football for the fourth season in a row and that is the mandate that we have.
"We have delivered on that mandate‚ above that it gives confidence to keep on going and it gives us breathing space.”
As he continued to analyse their 16th victory of the season‚ Mosimane gave special credit to former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca.
“I am very happy that Anele has found his feet and form and for me he is the man of the match.
"I know they gave it to Zwane because he scored but I am a little bit emotional because I have been waiting for him to come through.
"Against Chippa United he gave us the first goal with combination play but he could not finish the match.
"This is the Anele I know and I signed...... he also did well against Baroka.
"His availability helps because I am also managing Thapelo Morena because he had a fitness test before this mach.
He has an injury that keeps on coming back.”