Caster Semenya shows off SA greatness

Moments after her record-breaking exploits yesterday, Caster Semenya took the moment to remind the world of South Africa's greatness.

Semenya finally broke Zola Budd's record, which had stood for 34 years, in winning the 1 500m final in the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia.

"I want everyone to know that South African athletes are here to stay," a beaming Semenya told reporters afterwards. "I'm proud to be a South African. We are a great nation and we want to display that to the world."

Her time of 4min 0.71 seconds shaved 1.1 seconds off Budd's 1984 SA record over the three-and-a-quarter lap and the feat earned the 27-year-old her first Commonwealth medal.

"As a middle-distance runner, I think I've done enough for my collection, but this was for my country, this was for the youth. We are inspiring the youth back there [in SA] so I just want to show them it is possible, they can do it, they just need to wake up," said the reigning 800m world and Olympic champion.

The breathtaking performance at the Gold Coast's Carrara Stadium track yesterday, however, did not come as a surprise to her coach Samuel Sepeng, who she has joined forces with since the start of the current season.

Instead, Sepeng warned they were gunning for another gold medal.

"We planned and worked for it [the 1 500m gold], and the message before the race was to keep with them [the pack] and go the last 200m and it worked for us," Sepeng told Sowetan.