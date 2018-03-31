South Africa's Steyn wins wins women's Two Oceans

Gerda Steyn became only the third South African woman this century to win the Two Oceans Marathon when she claimed victory in Cape Town on Saturday.

Steyn broke the three hours 40 minute mark‚ taking the tape in 3:39:26 in near perfect conditions in the Mother City.

Steyn finished 2:31 ahead of Poland’s Dominika Stelmach with South Africa’s Charne Bosman in third nearly six minutes behind the winner.

She joined elite company following compatriots Sarah Mahlangu (2000) and Caroline Wostmann (2015‚ 2016) as 21st century winners in the 49th staging of the race.

Earlier Kenya’s Justin Kemboi Chesire became the second man from that country after John Wachira in 2009 to win the men’s race‚ by finishing more than a minute ahead of the chasing field.

He crossed the line in three hours‚ nine minutes and 18 seconds to finish 72 seconds ahead of Lesotho’s Lebenya Nkoka with South Africa’s David Gatebe in third‚ nearly two minutes behind the winner.

Results:

Men:

1. Justin Kemboi Chesire (Kenya) 3:09:18 2. Lebenya Nkoka (Lesotho) 3:10:30 3. David Gatebe (South Africa) 3:11:10

Women:

1. Gerda Steyn (South Africa) 3:39:26

2. Dominika Stelmach (Poland) 3:41:57

3. Charne Bosman (South Africa) 3:45:08