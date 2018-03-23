Sprinters urged to run relay

Athletics SA excellence manager Hezekiel Sepeng has urged the country's top sprinters not to focus solely on individual events but to come together for a common goal in the relay.

South Africa could be found wanting yet again in the relays despite the country being blessed with a golden generation of sprinters.

The current crop, including Akani Simbine, Wayde van Niekerk (injured), Clarence Munyai, Anaso Jobodwana and Henricho Bruintjies, are some of the fastest men in SA history.

At the SA Athletics Championships in Pretoria last week, spectators were left disappointed after Simbine, Munyai, Bruintjies and Keenen Michau withdrew from the 4x100m relay.

It is a bit worrying that the team is not competing together with the Commonwealth Games starting on April 4 on the Gold Coast of Australia.

Sepeng partly apportioned blame to the coaches.

"There are many challenges we are facing with coaches. It's a pity that athletes can't stand for themselves," he said.

"We need to convince the coaches.

"They will tell you that my athlete must first do his own thing but we need to look at the long term. It would be good for the profile of the athletes as well. If we don't look after this era it will pass and it will be history.

"The relay gives us the perfect opportunity to get a medal."

Simbine, the national 100m record holder with a time of 9.89sec, is possibly the best medal contender for team SA over the distance.

"Others will make the semifinals and maybe the final but where they can bring a medal is in the relay," said Sepeng.

With the team set to leave for Queensland next Friday, Sepeng feels not all hope is lost, however.

"The team members have agreed to get together to do some training sessions together before they fly out."