Sport

Luvo Manyonga admits his participation in Paarl is up in the air

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 18 March 2018 - 12:59
Luvo Manyonga in the men's long jump during day 3 of the ASA Senior and Combined Events Track & Field Championships at Tuks Athletics Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

World long jump champion Luvo Manyonga is doubtful for the third and final leg of the Athletix Grand Prix at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl on Thursday.

Manyonga‚ who came first in the men’s long jump event at the South African track and field championships at Tuks Stadium on Saturday night with a leap of 8.41m‚ said he is dealing with personal issues that may prevent him from performing in front of his home fans.

“There is nothing confirmed yet‚ it would be great for me to compete back at home but we have to wait‚” he said.

Manyonga beat Rushwal Samaai and Zarck Visser‚ who finished second and third respectively with efforts of 8.21m and 8.07m‚ in Pretoria at the weekend.

“I am not sure when there will be clarity on my participation in Paarl‚" he said.

"I have some personal stuff that is going back and forth at the moment which I cannot disclose to the public.

"Anyway‚ I felt competition here at the championships was great.

"I am happy with my performance in what was my first outdoor event.

“It was exciting to see other competitors jumping over 8m and this shows that in a year or so there will be over ten people jumping over 8m.

"This can only auger well for long jump in South Africa.”

