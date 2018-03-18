Luvo Manyonga admits his participation in Paarl is up in the air

Manyonga beat Rushwal Samaai and Zarck Visser‚ who finished second and third respectively with efforts of 8.21m and 8.07m‚ in Pretoria at the weekend.

“I am not sure when there will be clarity on my participation in Paarl‚" he said.

"I have some personal stuff that is going back and forth at the moment which I cannot disclose to the public.

"Anyway‚ I felt competition here at the championships was great.

"I am happy with my performance in what was my first outdoor event.

“It was exciting to see other competitors jumping over 8m and this shows that in a year or so there will be over ten people jumping over 8m.

"This can only auger well for long jump in South Africa.”