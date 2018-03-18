Sport

Caster Semenya runs her fastest ever time on SA soil in the 800m

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 18 March 2018 - 13:48
Caster Semenya competes in the Women Senior 1000m at the Athletix Grand Prix Athletics Series at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on 08 March 2018.
Caster Semenya competes in the Women Senior 1000m at the Athletix Grand Prix Athletics Series at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on 08 March 2018.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Caster Semenya continued to dominate the local scene after running her fastest ever time on home soil in the 800m at the South African track and field championships at Tuks Stadium on Saturday night.

The three-time 800m world champion won her race in one minute‚ 57.80 seconds (1.57.80) to beat Gena Lofstrand (2:05.82) and Lee-Ann Blake (2:07.73)‚ who finished second and third respectively.

Semenya is hoping to take her blistering form to the third and final leg of the Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl on Thursday.

“We need to run almost the same pace here in South Africa like in the European season while at the same time we are doing it for the people‚” she said‚ adding that running at sea level in Paarl on Thursday does not worry her.

“For me it is not about altitude and sea level‚ it’s about what can I do best.

"It is about how fast I want to run because I try by all means to be consistent.

"I work very hard to be consistent.

"It is almost a decade running 800m and I think I am more matured.

"I know how to run splits because I work with my coach at training to practice.”

Semenya also confirmed that she would be furthering her studies after graduating recently.

The other highlight of the weekend was 17-year Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool matriculant‚ Zeney van der Walt‚ who broke the South African junior 400m hurdles record that has stood 35 years.

Van der Walt‚ who is the reigning world youth champion‚ obliterated the long-standing record sprint legend Myrthe Bothma (55.74) set in 1983 in Bloemfontein as a 19 year old.

Wenda Nel won the 400m hurdles race in a time of 55.01 but Van der Walt finished second in a time of 55.05 to also rank fourth on the South African all-time rankings in the 400m hurdles.

“I did run my own race‚" Van der Walt said.

"My last hurdle could have been better but I am happy with my performance.

"This victory gives me a lot of confidence because now I know that I can reach 55 seconds.

"My aim going forward is to run even faster but I am happy with my time today.”

READ MORE:

Luvo Manyonga admits his participation in Paarl is up in the air

World long jump champion Luvo Manyonga is doubtful for the third and final leg of the Athletix Grand Prix at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl on ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Puma SA sets the record straight on Athletix Grand Prix meeting

Puma South Africa have set the record straight and said they had nothing to do with the decision that saw Athletics South Africa (ASA) officials at ...
Sport
5 days ago

Jobodwana outshines world 100m champion

Grand Series meeting occasion to remember
Sport
7 days ago

Akani Simbine gets down to business ahead of the Commonwealth Games

South African sprinter Akani Simbine is using the second leg of the Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix race at Tuks Stadium as part of his build-up ...
Sport
10 days ago

Semenya sets her sights on breaking the 35-year-old SA 1000m record

Caster Semenya is aiming to break the 1000m South African record that has been standing for 35 years when she competes in the Liquid Telecom ...
Sport
12 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe's Mugabe says never thought Mnangagwa would turn against him
Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
X