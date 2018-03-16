Sport

Storming Semenya clocks fastest heats time of her career

By David Isaacson - 16 March 2018 - 15:51
Caster Semenya of AGN in the heats of the women's 800m during day 2 of the ASA Senior and Combined Events Track & Field Championships at Tuks Athletics Stadium on March 16, 2018 in Pretoria.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Caster Semenya ran the fastest 800m heats time of her career on Friday as she stormed into pole position at the national championships in Pretoria.

Semenya clocked 1min 58.92sec — more than 10 seconds quicker than her nearest rivals on a hot morning.

She qualified for Saturday’s final‚ and although there’s no semifinal round here as she has at top international competitions‚ she still has the 1500m final to run on Friday night.

Semenya’s time was quicker than her efforts in the preliminary rounds of any of the Olympic Games or world championships she’s competed in.

“It is better to run in the heat because I still have a final tonight in the 1500m and when I go tomorrow in the 800m (final) I am confident about what I can do‚” she said afterwards.

Her 800m national record is 1:55.16.

