South African Kevin Anderson’s evolution from dangerous opponent to consistent top 10 performer continued at Indian Wells in California on Thursday.

Anderson‚ 31‚ the world’s ninth ranked player and seventh seed for the tournament‚ is into the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 BNP Paribas Open after battling past 11th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in three sets.

Anderson’s 4-6 6-3 7-6 (6) win set up a quarterfinal against Croatia’s Borna Coric while he remained on course for a clash against world number 1 Roger Federer in the semi-finals.

The South African has enjoyed a superb 2018 with final appearances in Pune and Acapulco where he lost to Gilles Simon and Juan Martin Del Potro respectively‚ and a tournament win in New York against Sam Querrey.

Besides a first round exit at the Australian Open against eventual semi-finalist Kyle Edmund‚ it’s been a stellar season for the 2.03m giant with a massive serve.

In 14 matches in 2018‚ Anderson has won 11‚ giving him a 79% winning ratio this season.

Of the players left in the Indian Wells draw‚ only Federer with a 100% winning ratio in 2018 (15-0)‚ has a better winning percentage of those that have played more than 10 matches.

Against the mobile and metronomic Carreno Busta‚ who Anderson defeated in the semi-finals of last year’s US Open to reach his first Grand Slam final‚ the South African fired 16 aces.

He also won 86% of the points on his first serve but his percentage of first serves in was at a below par 58%.

Coric and Anderson have met three times previously with the South African winning each time.

Federer meanwhile continues to defy his 36 years by smoothly advancing to the last eight by beating Franc’s Jeremy Chardy in straight sets.

Federer will meet the rising South Korean star Hyeon Chung‚ who made the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January.

Chung‚ who is coached by Anderson’ former mentor Neville Godwin‚ withdrew from that match due to injury. It’s a chance for both players to complete unfinished business.

Federer is wary of being drawn into a long‚ physical confrontation with the 21-year-old Korean‚ whose athleticism and flexibility have been likened to former world No 1 Novak Djokovic.

“I think similarities to Novak’s game are particular‚ which is mostly in his movement‚ the way he’s able to slide to his forehand and to his backhand with the open stance‚ which not many guys do or do it as extensively as Chung does‚” Federer said.

“That’s the only similarity I see. Service motion‚ all the other motions are very‚ very different.

"It’s a ‘Chung motion‚’ if you like. Nobody has that kind of motion‚ which is good.

“But I see where the similarities come from with Novak and it’s not a bad one to have‚ to be honest‚ because Novak has maybe the best footwork on hard courts we have ever seen.”