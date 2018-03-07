Caster aims to secure missing trophy

After repeated injuries that forced her to miss the previous two editions, nothing will stand in Caster Semenya's way this time as she eyes glory at the Commonwealth Games.

The double Olympic champion will look to add the only missing piece in her trophy cabinet when she goes for gold at the games in Australia next month.

"If I can do my best, then I will have all the major titles, and that would be quite a good collection to have," Semenya said.

"This is a very important competition for me because I missed the previous two due to injury, so I will go out there with the intention of winning."

The 27-year-old already has an impressive medal collection with two Olympic gold medals to her name in the 800m race (London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016) and three gold medals from the World Championships (2009 Berlin, 2011 Daegu and 2017 London).

The Commonwealth Games kick off on April 4 in Queensland. As preparation for the global showpiece competition, Semenya will compete in the second leg of the Athletix Grand Series at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria tomorrow (7.15pm).

The athlete from Ga-Masehlong village in Moletji, near Polokwane, will take a break from the norm to run the rarely contested 1000m race.

She has set her sights on the national record in the event that was set by Ilse de Kock Wicksell of 2:37.2 back in 1983.

"It will be important to set myself on how I run the first 800m of the 1000.

"My main goal is to break the record but I will have to plan properly for it. I'm excited to be going up against top young athletes in the event so it should be fun."

The competition will also be graced by US sprinter Justin Gatlin, who will be up against SA's finest in Akani Simbine, Anaso Jobodwana and Henricho Bruintjies in the much anticipated 100m race.