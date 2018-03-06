Semenya sets her sights on breaking the 35-year-old SA 1000m record

Caster Semenya is aiming to break the 1000m South African record that has been standing for 35 years when she competes in the Liquid Telecom Athletics Grand Prix at Tuks Stadium on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old double Olympic champion‚ who was piped by American tennis great Serena Williams for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award in Monaco last week‚ said on Tuesday she is focused on breaking the 2:37.2 record that was set by Ilse de Kock Wicksell in 1983.

“Breaking the 1000m record is the target for me‚” she said with a smile during the official press conference in Pretoria.

“I am more mature‚ we have practiced the splits and understand how they are allocated and how I need to run.

"I will focus more on the first 800m‚ I will know when I hit the 800m mark whether the record is gone or not.

"The main target is to go at least two minutes or under in the 800m and that will determine how fast I can go.”