Stylish Steve gets punked

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was once again the butt of jokes on social media after his side's 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

But the jokes that set Twitter abuzz had nothing to do with his team's display.

Instead, it was memes comparing Komphela's new spiffy dress code of checked shirts to the packaging of shortbread biscuits, Bakers Eet-Sum-Mor, that set tongues wagging.

Sowetan has previously reported that Komphela had at last found his groove with the new wardrobe as he had not lost a match since the makeover.

But the checked shirts, strategically placed jersey and trendy slacks seem to have lost the magic after Saturday's clash.