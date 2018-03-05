Stylish Steve gets punked
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was once again the butt of jokes on social media after his side's 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates at the weekend.
But the jokes that set Twitter abuzz had nothing to do with his team's display.
Instead, it was memes comparing Komphela's new spiffy dress code of checked shirts to the packaging of shortbread biscuits, Bakers Eet-Sum-Mor, that set tongues wagging.
Sowetan has previously reported that Komphela had at last found his groove with the new wardrobe as he had not lost a match since the makeover.
But the checked shirts, strategically placed jersey and trendy slacks seem to have lost the magic after Saturday's clash.
Steve Komphela's last four touchline outfits. pic.twitter.com/VD2LAaNE3I— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) March 3, 2018
Steve Komphela’s nyanga must have told him to never wear his jersey but alway have it on his person.— Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) March 3, 2018
Steve Komphela realised winning trophies is impossible.— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) February 24, 2018
He decided to compete for "Best Dressed Coach" award.#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/nF4w2PWBzN
Steve Komphela should be signed by David Tlale as a fashion model. pic.twitter.com/EgG5kHvauL— mtho_zikode (@mthon26) March 4, 2018