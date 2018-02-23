Sundowns give vote of confidence to misfiring Brockie

Mamelodi Sundowns have given Jeremy Brockie a strong vote of confidence even as the Kiwi striker battles to find the net for his new club.

Three hours on the pitch for the Brazilians since his multi-million move from SuperSport United have failed to deliver any goals but assistant-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he and coach Pitso Mosimane were not concerned.

“I don’t think he is struggling. It is our expectations‚” Mngqithi said.

“Under normal circumstances‚ a striker of Brockie’s quality‚ you will expect that (even) if he does not score in three or four matches‚ you definitely know he is still going to score at some time.

“The unfortunate part it is beginning to get into his nerves and we are trying very hard to make him calm down.

“We believe in him – we know what he capable of.

“But the unfortunate part is what we cannot control because his intense motivation and his anxiety to make sure he does what we knows he is capable of is being to creep in and make him do things that are uncharacteristic of him.

“But we are confident in him. He’s a very good player and we know what he can give us.”

Mngqithi said Brockie could easily have got a hat trick on Wednesday in Downs’ 1-1 draw with Free State Stars at Loftus Versfeld.

“He was unlucky there were some good saves. There were a lot of positives and‚ to be honest‚ I think he is improving if you analyse the performance levels that he has given us. It is only matter of time before he starts scoring‚” Mngqithi said.