Veteran sprinter Horn claims first outright SA record of her career

Sprinter Carina Horn landed the first outright South African record of her career on Friday night as she raced to 7.10 seconds over 60m in an indoor meet at Eaubonne in Paris.

The 28-year-old ended second but still comfortably broke the 7.15 mark Wendy Hartman had owned since March 1999.

In the semifinals earlier Horn had dashed to a 7.16 personal best.

“The fact that I managed to improve on my best time in the semifinals really motivated me‚” Horn was quoted as saying in a statement by her Tuks club in Pretoria.

“To be able to run even faster in the final means that the long‚ hard hours are paying dividends.

“I must be doing something right‚ but I know I am capable of running even faster times. I guess I just need to be patient and focus on doing the small things right‚ and then it will happen.”

In 2015 Horn ran 11.06 to share Evette de Klerk’s national 100m outdoor record that has stood since April 1990.