Nonkonyana throws weight behind Tokyo for Safa hot seat
The race for Safa presidency is set to become a showdown between political heavyweights Danny Jordaan and Tokyo Sexwale.
This after presidential hopeful Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana made an about-turn to back ANC veteran and former Gauteng premier Sexwale for the top position. The canvassing and lobbying for leadership positions is under way behind the scenes ahead of the Safa elections on March 24.
Nonkonyana was seen to be the top challenger to incumbent president Jordaan, with former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe also in the mix.
After giving it some thought, Nonkonyana has opted to throw his lot with Sexwale.
Under the banner of the newly formed National Football Consultative Forum, Nonkonyana yesterday confirmed that he will be rallying behind Sexwale.
"I will now go to meet with comrade Tokyo to convey this royal message and to plead with him to accept the nomination," Nonkonyana said.
"As you know I do not back horses that do not win. It is our duty to retrieve this jewel of the nation from the mud."
Nonkonyana, a former Safa vice-president, has accepted that his candidacy has suffered too many setbacks and it was best to rope in a heavy hitter to be the face of his forum's campaign for renewal at the association.
The candidacies of Nonkonyana and Radebe have been cast in doubt after Safa declared they are (not) eligible to stand for president.
Nonkonyana has threatened legal action if Sexwale is also declared unfit to stand.
"The constitution of Safa is clear that anybody can contest as long as that person is involved in football. If they think they have a leg to stand on then they will be flattened.
"The contribution of Mr Sexwale is unquestionable. He is a Fifa committee member and at some point also sponsored the NFD [National First Division [through his company Mvelaphanda Group]."
But Nonkonyana also seems not to have pulled out completely from the race.
"That is up to the structures to decide," he said when asked if he is still in the race for president.
"Right now I am saying Tokyo is the man to take us forward. I cannot make that decision on my own. I have to consult regions."