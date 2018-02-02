Nonkonyana throws weight behind Tokyo for Safa hot seat

The race for Safa presidency is set to become a showdown between political heavyweights Danny Jordaan and Tokyo Sexwale.

This after presidential hopeful Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana made an about-turn to back ANC veteran and former Gauteng premier Sexwale for the top position. The canvassing and lobbying for leadership positions is under way behind the scenes ahead of the Safa elections on March 24.

Nonkonyana was seen to be the top challenger to incumbent president Jordaan, with former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe also in the mix.

After giving it some thought, Nonkonyana has opted to throw his lot with Sexwale.

Under the banner of the newly formed National Football Consultative Forum, Nonkonyana yesterday confirmed that he will be rallying behind Sexwale.

"I will now go to meet with comrade Tokyo to convey this royal message and to plead with him to accept the nomination," Nonkonyana said.

"As you know I do not back horses that do not win. It is our duty to retrieve this jewel of the nation from the mud."