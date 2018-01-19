Benni McCarthy has admitted that “it sucks” continually losing star players to big clubs.

But City’s coach praised Cape Town City chairman John Comitis for his backing‚ and trying to ensure that the Citizens keep their best players for as long as possible.

City’s latest star to have made a big-club swap is winger Aubrey Ngoma‚ to Mamelodi Sundowns early in the January transfer window.

Striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has also been poached by Bidvest Wits.

Those losses followed the loss of the other attacking star credited as influential in City’s third-placed finish under McCarthy’s predecessor‚ Eric Tinkler‚ last season – Lebogang Manyama‚ to Turkish outfit Konyaspor in late August.

“It sucks getting used to that when you know you’ve got something and then in the blink of an eye it can just be gone‚” straight-talking McCarthy said.

“But you know what‚ we are an exceptionally hard-working team. We’ve got a very good chairman who always wants to do the best for the club.

“He wants to try and keep his best players at the club as much as possible.

“But sometimes I think‚ you know‚ when there are massive differences of money involved sometimes you really can’t sway players about earning R50 here and being able to earn R5 000 somewhere else.