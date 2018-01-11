Sacked Sascoc boss Reddy threatening to blow the whistle on the embattled organisation

Dismissed SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) chief executive Tubby Reddy has confirmed that he has submitted documents of more than 700 pages to the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into allegations of misconduct at the embattled organisation.

Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi has instituted commissions of inquiries into a stampede at a pre-season Soweto derby at FNB Stadium last July and into allegations of misconduct at Sascoc.

The two inquiries are expected to start later this month.

“I have made submissions to the chairperson of the commission of enquiry and my documents are more than 700 pages‚" Reddy told TimesLIVE.

"I am cooperating with them because I want an opportunity in a formal set up to put my side of the story.

"In this commission‚ the truth will come out.”.

The inquiry into allegations of misconduct at Sascoc will be led by Judge Ralph Zulman and it will include Dr Ali Bacher and Shamina Gaibie.

The allegations include issues of poor governance and “non adherence to the Sascoc constitution and the failure of the board to respond adequately to those allegations“.

This week Reddy labelled the Sascoc's disciplinary hearing that led to his dismissal 'a joke and a farce' and he said he was not given the opportunity to present his side of the story.

“We always talk about how South Africa is a constitutional democracy but I was not at the hearing‚" he said about the Sascoc disciplinary hearing.

"I presented two medical certificates to show that I am not available to attend the hearing on the stipulated dates but they decided to go ahead without me giving a proper opportunity to present my side of the story.

"We presented a 427 page document to the chairman of the hearing.

"The whole thing was a joke and a farce.

"All I am asking for is a fair chance to prove my innocence.”