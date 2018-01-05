Amazulu not window watching

AmaZulu striker Rhulani Manzini believes Usuthu's current inactivity so far in the transfer window will not have an impact on how they start the year.

Usuthu open 2018 by welcoming his former club Chippa United, who have already signed four players, at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

While Chippa have brought in the likes Orlando Pirates pair Nkosinathi Mthiyane and Thabo Rakhale, AmaZulu have shown little sign that they will strengthen their squad since the domestic transfer window opened on Tuesday.

However, Manzini insists their current squad has the ability to inspire the team to a successful campaign, saying that all the Usuthu players know the important of starting the year on a high.

"We have not signed any player at the moment and I do not think that will define the way we begin our 2018. We are aware that we must win against Chippa to boost our confidence and we are unfazed by their acquisitions," Manzini told Sowetan yesterday.

"We already have quality players. Our players can compete against any team. We have been working hard during the holidays, making sure that we find right combinations and I think that will start to show on Sunday."

The 29-year-old centre-forward joined AmaZulu from the Chilli Boys in August last year but doubts his knowledge of his former employers will help him in the year-opening fixture.

"Yes, I know Chippa people but I doubt that will work as an advantage for me because football is a game of new tactics. I think our biggest edge will be that we are at home. King Zwelithini [Stadium] has been good for us," noted Manzini, who has already registered five strikes this season.