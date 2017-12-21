The year Chiefs, Bucs, Bafana went to sleep
In life, just like in football, you take the good with the bad. Tiyani wa ka Mabasa reflects on 2017, where Mamelodi Sundowns shone, while it was a year to forget for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, as well as Bafana Bafana.
The highs
Sundowns were the big winners at the 2016 CAF Awards held in Abuja, Nigeria, earlier this year. The 2016 African champions were named the Club of the Year, while coach Pitso Mosimane took home the best coach gong.
To put the icing on the cake, the Brazilians later beat TP Mazembe 1-0 to win the Super Cup.
In March, SA U-20 side Amajita qualified for the World Cup, though they failed to reach the knockout stage in South Korea.
Bidvest Wits were then crowned the 2016/17 Absa Premiership champions for the first time in their 96-year history.
SuperSport United won the Nedbank Cup, which confirmed another trophy-less season for Pirates and Chiefs, who will be looking to bounce back in 2018 with the league and Nedbank Cup still to play for in the new year.
Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama scooped three major awards at the Premier Soccer League's end-of-season awards in July.
The SA Football Association (Safa) reported a R23.1- million profit at its congress this month.
The lows
Thirteen people were hospitalised after Orlando Pirates fans invaded the pitch at Loftus Stadium, where they lost 6-0 to Sundowns.
Bucs were found guilty but will only be sanctioned next year, while Sundowns' case is yet to be heard.
As if that wasn't enough, two football supporters were killed and several others injured during a stampede at FNB Stadium where Pirates played Kaizer Chiefs in the annual Carling Black Label Cup.
SA football also mourned the passing of the iconic Petrus Molemela, who passed away in March at age 83.
Other legends to pass on included Michael "Bizzah" Dlamini, 74, who starred for Chiefs in the 70s.
On the international front, Bafana failed to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup, but will have a chance to redeem themselves in the new year when the qualification rounds for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations resume in March.
SuperSport United came close to winning the CAF Confederation Cup, but fell at the final hurdle when they lost to DR Congo side TP Mazembe last month.