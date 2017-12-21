The year Chiefs, Bucs, Bafana went to sleep

In life, just like in football, you take the good with the bad. Tiyani wa ka Mabasa reflects on 2017, where Mamelodi Sundowns shone, while it was a year to forget for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, as well as Bafana Bafana.

The highs

Sundowns were the big winners at the 2016 CAF Awards held in Abuja, Nigeria, earlier this year. The 2016 African champions were named the Club of the Year, while coach Pitso Mosimane took home the best coach gong.

To put the icing on the cake, the Brazilians later beat TP Mazembe 1-0 to win the Super Cup.

In March, SA U-20 side Amajita qualified for the World Cup, though they failed to reach the knockout stage in South Korea.