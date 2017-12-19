Irene Country Club confirmed as venue for SA's Davis Cup tie against Israel

Tennis South Africa (TSA) officials have confirmed that the Irene Country Club in Tshwane will host the first round of the Euro/Africa Zone Group 1 Davis Cup tie against Israel on February 2 and 3 next year.

Israel narrowly beat South Africa 3-2 at home in 2001 in the only other meeting between the two countries in the Davis Cup.

The winner of the tie will play against group top seeds Czech Republic in April and the loser will go into a relegation play-off position in September.

“We look forward to playing at the Irene Country Club.

"It is an incredible setting that has been successful and good to us recently‚” said South African Davis Cup team Marcos Ondruska.

“We also expect some significantly tougher opposition from Israel than the teams we have played here in the past‚ which should make for some fantastic tennis.

"With top tennis players like Dudi Sela in SA‚ I think the South African tennis community is in for a treat.

"We look forward to a huge battle and are working hard to be on the winner’s podium at the end of it‚” continued Ondruska.”

Of the six ties that have been played at Irene Country Club‚ South Africa has won 5 and the venue has become a favourite with the players and the fans.