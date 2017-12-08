Anaso set sights on Gold Coast

Anaso Jobodwana has suffered mixed fortunes in the two years he has been back home after several seasons in the US, so much so that he has fallen behind the pecking order in SA sprinting.

"Injuries have been holding me back for a while. I want to bounce back in 2018," he told Sowetan at the launch of the Athletix Grand Prix Series midweek.

The 2015 World Championships bronze medallist is among a host of local drawcards expected to line up in the newly established three-meet track and field event in March next year.

Jobodwana, 25, is hoping to use the series to nail a berth in Team SA for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in April.

"My one biggest goal is to run a sub-10 in the 100m. I'm starting to feel more comfortable with the 100m. I'll be in good shape to break my 200m personal record [19.87]."

Jobodwana has a 200m season's best time of 20.62sec and a 10.19 in the 100m he clocked at the SA Senior Championships in April.

He, however, left the Potchefstroom championships in tears after he withdrew in the 200m final due to a leg muscle injury.

He subsequently missed out on the IAAF World Championships in August.

Now based in Durban, the Eastern Cape-born runner is steadily getting back on his feet.

He is doing it without a personal coach.

"It's been a while since I didn't have a training group but I have trained on my own before.

"Being on my own helped me in a strange way because it allowed me to tap back into why I really love track so much.

"I'm training on my own but I'm in talks with a coach that I think we gonna make a good relationship," he said without revealing the name.