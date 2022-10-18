WATCH | This door-to-door nurse carries her community’s only lifeline

With a dog-eared notebook in hand, Khanyi Sibiya closed the door to her house and paused.

Looking up, she steadied herself and inhaled. A breath equal to the enormity of the task ahead.

Nearly 2 000 people live in Kenneth Gardens. Each family has been placed in the subsidised housing estate because at least one member is disabled or suffers from chronic illness.

The nearest public hospital is 20 kilometres away. A former nurse, Sibiya walked door-to-door to take register of the needy, taking it upon herself to serve the sick.

In September 2009, she brought together a small band of women with basic healthcare experience to provide much needed support for the community.

The campaign developed into the Senzokuhle Home Based Care Organisation, which is now a registered NPO.

Sibiya later managed to secure funding to set up a satellite clinic and garnered further support from UKZN and DUT.

The universities send healthcare students to do basic medical examinations, adding valuable expertise to the programme.