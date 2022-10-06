WATCH | This chef ran away from home – and never looked back

Ibrahim Abdi was forced to make a choice when he realised he was gay. It wasn’t just ostracisation he faced, but imprisonment.

In Somalia, homosexuality is still a crime. Abdi could either stay and risk jail, or leave his home country.

So with money stolen from his brother, the 15-year-old hit the road early one morning.

After an arduous year-long journey, Abdi reached South Africa to make a new life for himself. Years later, he’s creating a stir in our kitchens.

“I was lucky enough to have been welcomed in Cape Town,” Abdi says. As he set down roots, he returned to his first love – cooking.

Food played a central role in Abdi’s childhood. His mother created dishes for weddings in their hometown.

Each meal was a festive occasion. “I learnt to associate food with happiness and belonging,” Abdi says.

Preparing East African food with a mix of Indian flavour, he worked his way up to becoming a chef in South Africa.

Abdi hopes to open a vegan restaurant one day. He’s also committed to teaching others his craft.