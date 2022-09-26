From typist to lecturer
She's first in family to get degrees
26 September 2022 - 08:16
Dr Nyawesedza Phellecy Lavhelani started out working as a typist at the University of Venda in Limpopo, climbed the ladder and now she is one of the institution's most senior lecturers.
Lavhelani, from Dzimauli Village, outside Thohoyandou, broke the mould in her family by becoming the first to get an education despite her difficult background...
From typist to lecturer
She's first in family to get degrees
Dr Nyawesedza Phellecy Lavhelani started out working as a typist at the University of Venda in Limpopo, climbed the ladder and now she is one of the institution's most senior lecturers.
Lavhelani, from Dzimauli Village, outside Thohoyandou, broke the mould in her family by becoming the first to get an education despite her difficult background...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos