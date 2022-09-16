WATCH | How this town only has one tar road and where it leads

The Northern Cape is South Africa’s Wild West – minus the gunslingers.

Covered by desert and semi-desert terrain, it’s a harsh place to herd cattle. But sheep and goat farmers have learned that it’s not just the relentless weather taking a toll on their flocks.

The area is rife with Galenia Africana, or Kraalbos, a plant that is poisonous to the unsuspecting animals which feed on its leaves.

Robert Richards watched as the farmers uprooted the problem plant, and created a near-disaster situation for themselves.

The longtime local realised that the mass extraction of Kraalbos roots would leave the soil vulnerable to erosion that would devastate the traditional grazing routes.

In talking to some of Okiep’s indigenous families, Richards discovered the traditional practice of using Kraalbos for its healing properties, treating skin ailments like eczema.