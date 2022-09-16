×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | How this town only has one tar road and where it leads

By beautiful news sa - 16 September 2022 - 07:00

The Northern Cape is South Africa’s Wild West – minus the gunslingers.

Covered by desert and semi-desert terrain, it’s a harsh place to herd cattle. But sheep and goat farmers have learned that it’s not just the relentless weather taking a toll on their flocks.

The area is rife with Galenia Africana, or Kraalbos, a plant that is poisonous to the unsuspecting animals which feed on its leaves.

Robert Richards watched as the farmers uprooted the problem plant, and created a near-disaster situation for themselves.

The longtime local realised that the mass extraction of Kraalbos roots would leave the soil vulnerable to erosion that would devastate the traditional grazing routes.

In talking to some of Okiep’s indigenous families, Richards discovered the traditional practice of using Kraalbos for its healing properties, treating skin ailments like eczema.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

Further research revealed scientific proof supporting inherited knowledge. Richards had his inspiration.

Determined to provide a lasting, environmentally-sustainable solution to the farmers’ troubles, he developed a recipe for turning the pesky shrub into an organic soap.

Instead of removing the Kraalbos from their land, those worried about the welfare of their herds can harvest and sell it to Richards, whose soaps are used by locals and the hospitality industry.

Thanks to him, the animals and earth of South Africa’s Namaqualand region are safe, and the people living in the area have a new form of income.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Victor and the bee of life

Victor Mvuso hated his first day at work
SebenzaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Bringing dignity back to our farming communities

The soil of Limpopo’s farmlands teems with life.
SebenzaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | These superheroes are real-life scientists inspiring Africa’s future brainiacs

Not all heroes wear capes – but many are equipped with lab coats or fossil brushes.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death