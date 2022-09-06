WATCH | The designer shredding through plastic waste with 100% recycled skateboards

One person’s trash is another’s skateboard. Industrial product designer Jason Knight has developed the first decks made from 100% recycled plastic, proving it’s reliable enough for skiing down metal railings or flipping on tar.

Most plastic ends up in landfills, oceans, or community dumping sites. But Knight ensures it’s brought to his team at MANDIN Collective.

“Even if we were to stop this second making new plastic, there’s still more than six billion tonnes in the world,” he says. “We need to capture and turn it into something.”

While studying industrial design and technology, Knight explored what could be made from recycled plastic. “One thing I noticed was that it’s really strong,” he says.

Once shredded and melted, it’s moulded into a solid and durable object.

Skateboards are placed under extreme pressure as skaters crash and grind them, and Knight knew that they could best demonstrate the longevity of plastic.

Together with his team, he introduced traditional popsicle decks made from 1.8 kilograms of recycled plastic, the equivalent of 2 000 synthetic bags.

Knight’s skateboards not only look the part, but perform too, taking users along ramps and bumpy surfaces.