Careers in creativity, innovation are in demand globally

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report says there will be increasing demand for skills related to innovation and creativity. Of the top five skills listed in the report as having growing importance and demand for the future, creativity and innovation are related to the top four.

Creative careers span a range of industries, from advertising, architecture, fine arts, design and fashion design, to music, performing arts, publishing, TV and radio, among other things. Digital technologies have given rise to even more careers, fusing arts and creative industries.

A number of tertiary education institutions, including six universities of technology, offer a variety of options across SA.

Fashion graduates can create viable careers and, in turn, support the development of SA’s economic ecosystem, says Leonardo Snyman, head of the Johannesburg and Pretoria campuses at Stadio School of Fashion, the largest and only internationally accredited fashion school in SA.

He feels the sector is about to boom. Already in 2019 fashion designers, part of the clothing and textile sector, contributed about R1bn to SA’s GDP, according to a study led by the department of trade, industry & competition and the South African Cotton Cluster.

Browse through the articles below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):