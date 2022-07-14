WATCH| This teen’s comic books unmask the superpowers of children with disabilities

Best friends since kindergarten, Trinity Jagdeo and Alexus Dick have always been there for one another.

But in senior year, Jagdeo never imagined she would be supporting her friend from a hospital bed.

Dick’s health rapidly deteriorated after being diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 2.

Jagdeo began scouring libraries and websites for books that Dick could relate to – there were none. So, Jagdeo put a pen to paper and created her own.

After Dick was hospitalised in 2014, Jagdeo founded the non-profit From We Can’t to We Can.

She started creating comic books that depict children with physical and intellectual disabilities as superheroes saving the day.

“To discover empowerment, we need to first see ourselves as powerful,” Jagdeo says.