×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | Meet the man behind the Madiba shirt

By beautiful news sa - 05 July 2022 - 07:00

Nelson Mandela will never go out of style. His commitment to forgiveness, acceptance of difference and warm embrace of individuality is a legacy that the world will always cherish.

Mandela’s dream for South Africa existed in his actions, words, and yes, his look.

The Madiba shirt symbolised the great president’s alignment to the message he preached. Bold. Unique. And unapologetically African.

The patterns he donned reflected his vision. But who was the man behind the shirt?

Sonwabile Ndamase embarked on his journey with fashion a decade before meeting Mandela.

Having opted for the academic route towards his chosen career, Ndamase chafed against the Westernised curriculum offered at university.

He was South African, and his work would represent his people. Ndamase completed his courses, but remained focused on celebrating African cultures through fashion.

His efforts were recognised and respected by the Mandela family, who invited him to their home when Madiba was released.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

The inspirational leader required an inspired wardrobe. Ndamase was commissioned.

“Mandela took a chance with me and that changed my life,” says Ndamase.

The iconic statesman’s needs were simple: his clothes should be cool and comfortable, but most of all, African. Ndamase’s shirts were a hit with the late president, and his people.

Now they’re as much a reminder of our beloved hero as the Madiba jive, bringing to mind his unshakable belief in the goodness of people and his willingness to trust them, as he did Ndamase.

For the now-seasoned designer, the future is about mentoring South Africa’s future design ambassadors and giving them every opportunity to excel.

READ MORE:

WATCH | This triathlete is going the distance to destigmatise addiction

Going for a Sunday morning run is nothing short of remarkable for Costa Carastavrakis.
SebenzaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | This radio host turned conservationist is amplifying protection for Kenya’s rangers

Journalists are touted as watchdogs of society.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Fighting cyber bullies with self-love and confidence

Social media is supposed to connect people. But the anonymity it provides can have the opposite effect.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released