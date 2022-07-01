Morgan makes a clean break with his cleaning service company

Marlon Morgan from Eersterust owns an upholstery cleaning company Drip & Dry Deep Cleaning.

He says he started the business after realising there was a shortage of affordable upholstery cleaning services in the area.

Morgan is passionate about being an entrepreneur because it enables him to create jobs and contribute to economic growth. To enhance his business knowledge, Morgan read a lot of books on entrepreneurship and after coming up with the idea of opening Drip & Dry Deep Cleaning, he did an internet search to see where he could find assistance to get started.

The NYDA website held the answers he was looking for. The government agency helps young people access information, career guidance services, mentorship, skills development, training and entrepreneurial development.

Morgan was assisted along his journey of starting a business and after meeting the NYDA’s funding requirements, he received a grant of R50 000.

He says during this process, he visited the NYDA office constantly to make sure he had provided all the documents needed for his application to be approved.

He used the money to buy two deep cleaning extractor machines, two vacuum cleaners and a laptop.

Even though Morgan has only been in business for two years, he has put a lot of work and effort into making it a success. “I am now looking for funding to buy a bakkie for my business,” says Morgan.

His business runs by word of mouth, but he is working towards getting marketing material ready.

He says he started small, working only in his neighbourhood, but now also works in surrounding communities and has been able to employ someone on a part-time basis.

Morgan is excited about the future and his growing business. “I did my first big industrial job recently, cleaning 350 square metres of office carpets.”

His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is that this is a hard venture that needs a lot of courage. “Do not always look at the closed door, open the door and go through it. Follow your passions and your dreams.”

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.