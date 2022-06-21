×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

Gardening hobby leads to award-winning project

'I turned my father’s backyard into a garden of kindness'

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 21 June 2022 - 08:25
Bradlene Amelia Baadtjies- Callacher from Tesselaarsdal in the Western Cape.
Bradlene Amelia Baadtjies- Callacher from Tesselaarsdal in the Western Cape.
Image: Vukuzenzele

What started as a gardening hobby for Bradlene Amelia Baadtjies-Callacher from Tesselaarsdal in the Western Cape has become an award-winning “garden of kindness”.

Baadtjies-Callacher's garden was recognised as the best in the youth category (household gardens) and second runner-up in the household garden category in the recent Overberg Food Garden Competition.

The Western Cape MEC for agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, says the competition is in line with the department’s One Home, One Garden campaign, which encourages communities to produce food sustainably.

“The campaign is a drive to combat the high levels of food insecurity and promote the well-being of local communities,” he says.

Baadtjies-Callacher, 32, says her love of gardening was cultivated by her father.

“In 2020, when the national lockdown was announced, I turned my father’s backyard into a garden of kindness. Having lost my job and my start-up baking business being on hold, I found my happiness in gardening.”

Baadtjies-Callacher also invited young children who were struggling at home to join her programme. “I knew if I could share my garden with them, their problems would be forgotten – even if only for a short while. This is why I call it my garden of kindness; everything that is done here is fuelled by kindness.

“At present, I work with three young men, three young women and four children who come on a weekly rotation.”

She grows turmeric, chives, ginger, garlic, artichokes, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, beans and cabbage. “Nothing goes to waste. We pick, preserve, resell and share most of our produce. We live in a high-flood area and at times are unable to access shops, so the preserved food becomes handy. We also share seedlings and compost so others can also create their own gardens," says Baadtjies-Callacher.

She adds that she is proud of her achievements, but more so her ability to give back to the community. “Food is important, but it is even more important to produce your own. It is healthier and more nutritious.”

Baadtjies-Callacher gives the following pointers for food gardening:

•   Do some research and decide what you are going to plant;

•   Cordon off your gardening space to keep it safe;

•   Turn over your soil to get it ready for planting;

•   Tend to your garden by watering and ploughing; and

•   Be patient.

– This article first appeared in GCIS Vuk'uzenzele

Money for jam for Selacoe's agro-processing company

Gontse Selacoe (23) has turned his knowledge of growing fruit and vegetables into a growing agro-processing company called All Day Jam.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Cousins breed success with their broiler chickens

Five young people from a rural Eastern Cape town are breeding success after putting their social relief of distress (SRD) grant to good use.
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

Thabisile's halaal approved recipe for success

Thabisile Danisa of KwaNdengezi, near Pinetown, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is the owner of Incasa Foods, which she started in 2015.
SebenzaLIVE
5 months ago

Majola brings beans and maize to break the cycle of poverty

Former businesswoman Nowinile Majola (53) has become a successful small-scale farmer in Mhlanga village in the Eastern Cape.
SebenzaLIVE
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'