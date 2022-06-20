Mathebula SA’s first female black hot air balloon pilot

A Tshwane go-getter wants more women to follow in her footsteps and take to the skies in a hot air balloon.

Despite going through tough times after graduating, Semakaleng Mathebula (27) was on cloud nine last year when she became South Africa’s first female black hot air balloon pilot.

“After graduating, I was unemployed with limited to no prospects. After a six-month struggle, I consulted a recruitment agency, which introduced me to a balloon tour operator that was looking for a marketing assistant,” she says.

The appointment brought with it many opportunities for the Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, resident to learn more about the business and the sport, and she quickly fell in love with hot air balloons.