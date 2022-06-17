Here's how to apply for community media funding

If you have a community media project that promotes media development and diversity, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) is encouraging you to apply for grant funding.

The MDDA 2022/23 grant funding applications are open and will close on 1 July 2022. Community media projects including radio, television, print and digital publications, as well as small commercial print are invited to apply.

According to the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Mzuvukile Kashe, the grant funding is meant to ensure successful empowerment, sustainability and transformation of the community media sector.

“The grant funding aims to encourage media ownership, access and control, particularly by historically disadvantaged communities and diminished indigenous language and cultural groups,” says Kashe.

He adds that the application process will follow compliant, cost-effective and transparent selection procedures in-line with corporate governance principles and compliance with the agency’s legislative framework.

To ensure that the opportunity is granted to the majority of citizens, Kashe says the MDDA will conduct a national outreach programme to raise awareness on media development and diversity; and assist interested parties with the completion of application forms.

Criteria for funding

The following criteria are taken into account when the MDDA Board adjudicates an application:

The extent to which the project promotes media development and diversity.

The likely impact of the project on historically disadvantaged communities and persons not adequately served by the media.

The likely impact of the project on historically diminished indigenous language and cultural groups.

The extent to which the project encourages ownership, control, participation and access to media by historically disadvantaged communities and persons.

The extent to which the project develops human resources, training and capacity building within the media industry, especially among historically disadvantaged individuals.

The quality and innovation of the project.

Whether the project is likely to promote literacy and a culture of reading.

Compliance with media laws.

The existing or potential financial sustainability of the project.

The independence of the project from any commercial media entity, any political party or the Government.

Essential requirements

Community broadcast projects must be :

Registered as a Section 21 company, NPO, NGO or CBO.

Hold a valid Independent Communications Authority of South Africa community broadcast licence.

Hold a valid tax clearance certificate.

Community print/digital projects must be :

Registered as a Section 21 company, NPO, NGO or CBO.

Hold a valid tax clearance certificate.

Small commercial print/digital media projects must:

Be registered as a sole proprietorship, close corporation or private company.

Qualify as: Independent media enterprises or initiatives that are run for personal gain as micro, very small or small business as classified in the National Small Business Act, 1996."

Hold a valid tax clearance certificate.

For more information, call 011 643 1100, fax 011 643 1126 or email info@mdda.org.za

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.