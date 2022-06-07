×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

ICT firm takes technology education to poor areas

Rectron changes lives of farm children through computer lab donation

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 07 June 2022 - 07:59
Learners from Ratasetjhaba Primary Farm School in Meyerton will now be techno savvy thanks to a new computer lab donated by ICT company Rectron.
Learners from Ratasetjhaba Primary Farm School in Meyerton will now be techno savvy thanks to a new computer lab donated by ICT company Rectron.
Image: Vukuzenzele

An ICT company is demonstrating how the private sector can get involved in transforming the lives of children.

Learners at Ratasetjhaba Primary Farm School in Meyerton, Vaal, were overjoyed when they received a new computer lab from information communication technology company Rectron.

The lab was donated to the school to bridge the gap in the digital market and help learners broaden their learning and skill set.

Few of the learners have access to technology at home, says school principal Goitseng Mokele.

She says the lab – which is available to learners from grades 1 to 7 – is going to make a huge difference to the science and mathematics marks. Becoming techno savvy will also improve the learners’ confidence, she says, and enable them to compete with more privileged schools.

Grade 7 learner Aufi Shamimu says she is grateful for the computer lab.

“I feel so happy and I think we will learn a lot.”

In her thank you speech to Rectron, Shamimu said  she and her fellow learners will benefit from using the computers and will learn new skills.

“Finally, we are going to be just like other schools. Rectron, your sponsorship to us will help us reduce poverty, crime and unemployment because we will grow up equipped like other learners.”

Kutlwano Rawana, Chief of People at Rectron, told the gathering that they aim to uplift communities by donating techno labs to previously disadvantaged areas and schools.

“The purpose of these labs is to facilitate the improvement in STEM-related subjects [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] in schools,” she said.

Rectron has donated four labs to date and aims to do more for other communities and underprivileged schools in SA. In choosing schools to assist, it looks at how actively involved parents and teachers are in the learners’ education.

– This article first appeared in GCIS Vuk'uzenzele

Virtual classrooms innovative and modern

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the Vodacom Virtual Classroom innovation allows the country to have all learning resources in one ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Telkom selects tech entrepreneurs for township hub

Soweto tech entrepreneurs have been selected by Telkom to be part of its township innovation incubator programme.
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

Tech design leads to rhino poaching solution

South Africa’s Seeds for the Future team placed in the top 10 of the Tech4Good global competition, which encourages the use of technology to solve ...
SebenzaLIVE
3 months ago

Foundation produces tech-savvy youth

A financial literacy and information and communication technology skills development programme for the youth in Mabopane, Tshwane, is producing ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings