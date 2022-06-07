ICT firm takes technology education to poor areas

An ICT company is demonstrating how the private sector can get involved in transforming the lives of children.

Learners at Ratasetjhaba Primary Farm School in Meyerton, Vaal, were overjoyed when they received a new computer lab from information communication technology company Rectron.

The lab was donated to the school to bridge the gap in the digital market and help learners broaden their learning and skill set.

Few of the learners have access to technology at home, says school principal Goitseng Mokele.

She says the lab – which is available to learners from grades 1 to 7 – is going to make a huge difference to the science and mathematics marks. Becoming techno savvy will also improve the learners’ confidence, she says, and enable them to compete with more privileged schools.

Grade 7 learner Aufi Shamimu says she is grateful for the computer lab.

“I feel so happy and I think we will learn a lot.”

In her thank you speech to Rectron, Shamimu said she and her fellow learners will benefit from using the computers and will learn new skills.

“Finally, we are going to be just like other schools. Rectron, your sponsorship to us will help us reduce poverty, crime and unemployment because we will grow up equipped like other learners.”

Kutlwano Rawana, Chief of People at Rectron, told the gathering that they aim to uplift communities by donating techno labs to previously disadvantaged areas and schools.

“The purpose of these labs is to facilitate the improvement in STEM-related subjects [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] in schools,” she said.

Rectron has donated four labs to date and aims to do more for other communities and underprivileged schools in SA. In choosing schools to assist, it looks at how actively involved parents and teachers are in the learners’ education.

– This article first appeared in GCIS Vuk'uzenzele