WATCH | How Joubert nourish a community with compassion

Moerieda Joubert’s mother understood the importance of connecting with people.

And what better way to do that than by sharing a meal? Even though she had Parkinson’s, she would prepare food for the local old-age home out of her own pocket.

After her passing, Joubert has proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Imprinted with a sense of goodwill, Joubert founded Statice Square Senior in Cape Town to build a community from companionship and love.

For the past 15 years, she’s been providing scrumptious five-course meals and organising entertainment for the elderly.

“We try to make them as happy as possible because no one deserves to feel alone,” Joubert says.