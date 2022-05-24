WATCH | A three-flippered turtle’s epic quest to return to the ocean

Swimming with three flippers can’t hold Geri the green turtle back.

In July 2021, she was found stranded in chilly Paternoster on the west coast of South Africa by the Turtle Rescue Network.

Green turtles frequent warm tropics around the world, and these Atlantic waters are typically too cold for her species.

Where she washed up wasn’t the only unusual thing about Geri – she was also missing her left front flipper. While this injury had already healed, Geri was in terrible shape from other external wounds. But her spirit could not be broken.

The Two Ocean Aquarium treated and tended to her many injuries. A deep cut to her remaining front flipper was the most concerning.

Turtles face numerous threats, including pollution, being caught in fishing lines, and hit by boat propellers. In Geri’s case, her carers believe she may have been attacked by a small shark that bit off more than it could chew.

Throughout her recovery, Geri swam in bursts up to 35 kilometres per hour.

Burning off the energy she got from her vegetables, Geri could outswim Bob, a long-time able-bodied resident at the aquarium.

Because many sea turtles tend to suffer from metabolic and digestive issues, her healthy appetite was met with sighs of relief.