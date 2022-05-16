Here's how female agripreneurs can apply for business growth

The Entrepreneurship Development Academy at the Gordon Institute of Business Science is partnering with Corteva Agriscience to upskill 30 female farmers.

Applications are now open for the 12-month programme, now in its second year. The programme which equips participants with the entrepreneurial, business and leadership skills they need to operate and sustain their farms profitably.

“Our goal is to ensure that these women succeed, by providing access to the tools they need to thrive,” says Betty Kiplagat, Head of Government Affairs and Industry Affairs at Corteva Agriscience Africa Middle East.

In the 2021 pilot programme, 33 of the 36 participants graduated. They were selected from 500 applicants.

Khethiwe Maseko (32), one of the graduates, is a self-taught farmer from Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng. She owns Gugulam Poultry House, which sells live and slaughtered chickens. Maseko started her poultry business with 50 chickens, and now has over 300.

“It was a wonderful, amazing learning experience. The skills and tools learnt are invaluable," she says.

Maseko says female entrepreneurs need to stand up and do things for themselves.

"Always seek knowledge because once you have it, no one can take it away from you. Never undermine opportunities that come your way – grab them with both hands,” she adds.

How to apply

Applicants need to meet various criteria, including being a South Africa citizen aged 21 or over.

You must also have been in business for at least a year, in the agriculture or related sub-sectors, and must employ at least one person.

Your business’s annual revenue must be at least R200 000 (total sales) a year. Applications close on 31 May. While participants pay fee of R3 500, this is fully refundable upon graduation.

For more information visit www.research.net/r/CortevaII

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.