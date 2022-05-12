×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | This pocket guide to queer terms is fostering equality in South Africa

By beautiful news sa - 12 May 2022 - 07:00

Words crystallise perceptions, beliefs, and ideologies.

But when it comes to inclusive language surrounding sexuality and gender, society still has a long way to go.

Language can reinforce bias and prejudice, and the queer community has faced extensive bigotry and discrimination.

But digital artist Seth Deacon is ensuring that language no longer has to be a cause of misunderstanding.

He has created the Pocket Queerpedia, a guide to understanding LGBTQIA+ identity through an illustrated glossary of queer terms.

Deacon is the Visual Materials Developer and Curator at the Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education.

In collaboration with the non-profit organisation, he developed the Pocket Queerpedia for use in the South African context.

The organisation worked closely with other activists, translators, and academics to bring together the visual spectacle.

The book can be accessed in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa, and the team plans to publish it in additional South African languages.

“Equality is not possible if certain forms of knowledge are only available to some,” Deacon says.

The 90-page book is a free resource that can be downloaded online, explaining everything from gender dysphoria to pansexuality.

Enforcing the significance of queer politics begins with creating awareness and accessible education.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

Deacon and his team have created a body of work that affirms and empowers queer people.

“We need people to be able to find words that describe themselves and others in non-prejudiced ways that don’t perpetuate bigotry,” Deacon says.

With a pocket guide to understanding all aspects of LGBTQIA+ identity, we edge closer to a world that can confront the challenges faced by the queer community.

“LGBTQIA+ people exist and therefore we need to figure out how we embrace that and make life work for everyone,” Deacon says.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | How to deal with depression while running your business

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, one in four South Africans battle with depression.
SebenzaLIVE
3 years ago

WATCH | The chef who is pioneering a sushi revolution on wheels

From pushing trolleys at the local grocery store to becoming a successful sushi chef, Maruwaan Christians is the man behind the Western Cape's first ...
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Unearthing a future for young scientists by unravelling the past

Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan has a curious mind and an exploratory nature.
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...