WATCH | The chef who is pioneering a sushi revolution on wheels

From pushing trolleys at the local grocery store to becoming a successful sushi chef, Maruwaan Christians is the man behind the Western Cape's first sushi food truck.

Growing up in Mitchells Plain, a historically disadvantaged community on the Cape Flats, opportunities were scarce.

But Christians persevered and used every job as a learning experience to bring him closer to his dreams.

“You will move forward and become something in life, but patience is very important,” he says.

Christians progressed from pushing trolleys to become a cashier before training behind the sushi counter at Pick n Pay.

“When I lost my father and I matriculated it was all about hustling,” he says.

His culinary enthusiasm was sparked while working at some of Cape Town's renowned seafood restaurants, and so Christians enrolled in a business and entrepreneurship programme at the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative to follow his passion.