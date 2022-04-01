Baker creating jobs one cake at a time

Cake Siphosh is a small baking business based in Durban, KwaZulu Natal that not only bakes cakes but also offers baking courses to empower people with skills.

Siphokazi Manci the owner of Cake Siphosh started her business in 2016 by selling scones and muffins on the streets and today she has a baking store. “I was unemployed and I had to find a way to make money,” she said.

The business had a slow start and to grow her business , she approached supermarkets asking to supply them with her muffins and cakes. “It was hard because they didn't know me, and some had inhouse bakeries," said Siphokazi.

Eventually, Siphokazi started supplying some supermarkets with her goods and still continued to sell in the streets. In 2018, she hired her first employee to help her sell. She managed to retain her customers even when she wasn't the one selling because she invested in branded uniform so that her customers could recognize her brand.

Siphokazi's business grew, and she started making novelty cakes for birthdays, baby showers, weddings and more. She used the power of social media to get her products seen, and soon popularity for her baked goods increased.

Then the unpredicted times came along when coronavirus hit, and the county went into lockdown. According to a report published by Finfind in 2020, 42,7% of small businesses had to close due to not being able to operate during the lockdown, existing debt, lack of cash reserves, and no access to relief funding.