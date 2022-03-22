Fulbright scholarships open doors to SA students

Applications are open for the South African Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship Programme.

The scholarship funds postgraduate study at a US university in any subject, excluding an MBA or studies that require contact with patients.

The American government and SA’s National Research Foundation fund the scholarship, which covers two years’ tuition fees and living expenses in the US.

Frank Whitaker, the minister counsellor for public affairs at the US Embassy in Pretoria, said the programme had benefit­ted more than 2,100 South Africans.

“After completing their studies, Fulbrighters return home where they make huge differences in their communities and transfer skills that continue to contribute to the development and economic growth of South Africa,” he said.

One such success story is 35-year-old Dr Mzamo Shozi from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Shozi, who hails from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal, holds a PhD in Chemistry and specialises in catalysis and organometallic chemistry research. He was awarded the scholarship in 2018 to do chemistry research at the University of California.

“I grew up in a township with little to no opportuni­ties. I guess I see myself as one of the examples of ‘it doesn’t matter where you come from’. You can be what you want to be when you work hard for it.”

He said the programme provided him with the chance to accumulate international experience.

South Africans wishing to pursue a Master’s degree must have completed a four-year B-Tech degree or a three-year bachelor’s degree with an honours degree. Prospective doctoral students must have succes­sfully obtained a Master’s degree.

Successful applicants will start their Fulbright studies in August 2023.

“We encourage talented South African students, graduates and young pro­fessionals to apply for this once-in-a-lifetime academic exchange programme and to join the Fulbright family of change-makers,” said Whitaker.

Applications for the Fulbright Foreign Student Programme close on May 1 2022.

To apply or for more infor­mation, visit za.usembassy.gov/education-culture/ fulbright-postgra­duate/or email fpsa@state.gov