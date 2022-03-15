Young author pens handbook for lovers

A young author has written a book to help couples strengthen their relationships.

Alpheus Masoga, 26, says his book, Love Trail, is set out to mend broken hearts and spark love and is selling like hot cakes in the streets of Polokwane, Limpopo.

Speaking to Sowetan, he said he did not allow himself to be deterred by criticism that he is young and not married.

“Many people always ask me for relationship advice and writing came naturally. I listen to people’s problems daily.” Masoga said.

He says his writing journey started in 2017 when he took to social media to give love and relationship advice which started trending.

“I advise lovers and answer questions and the feedback is very promising. I decided to write a book to reach out to many people who need to understand love and relationships.”

He has self-published four books — Love Expert 21, 'Light of Affection, Awoke and Love Trail.

Love Expert 21 sets out to teach people about love and relationships and has chapters focusing on how to treat a woman and how to live happily together.

Love Trail speaks about building healthy relationships and how to keep things intersecting in a relationship. Awoke speaks about God and healing.

“I was very talkative and I ended up channelling my energy into expressing my thoughts on a piece of paper. I ended up as a published author.

“My books are selling very well in the street market.”

Apart from being an author, Masoga gives weekly relationship advise on Limpopo commercial radio station Capricorn FM on the express show hosted by Black Mookamedi.

Mookamedi said: “We decided to give him an opportunity after he sent us an email requesting a platform and telling us about his book and how it will help many listeners of our station.

“After sharing advises, many listeners started to phone the radio and some inboxed [me, saying they] appreciate the secret relationship advice that worked wonders to help fix their broken relationships.”

Masoga's advice to other young people who would like to become published writers is to believe in their own words and talent.

“I urge the youth to stop wasting their time and put pen to paper and express their inner feelings and share their life experiences with the world. They may end up as published authors as well.”

The avid reader said he was encouraged by his grandmother, who was a great poet.

“She knew how to put words together. What keeps me going is that people love the content inside the book because it speaks to the heart. I get positive feedback when those who bought my book come back asking for another book.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support I get. On a good day, I sell at least 10 books a day and each book costs R200.”