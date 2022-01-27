WATCH | Why conservationists are reading between the lines to protect zebras

A herd of zebras is known as a dazzle for good reason. When they move together, their stripes create an optical illusion.

It’s believed that this motion camouflage may confuse predators and protect zebras. But these animals face another threat, worse than even the best hunter – climate change.

Three species of zebra roam across Africa, including mountain, plains, and Grévy’s zebra. Weighing up to 450 kilograms, Grévy’s zebras are the largest wild equids.

But they are also the most threatened, with approximately 2 000 left in the wild.

Found in Kenya and Ethiopia, the herbivores are forced to compete with other antelope and livestock for food and water due to droughts.