WATCH | How this photographer is setting the record straight about women in Somalia

In Somalia, local photographer Fardosa Hussein stands out.

“Photography isn’t a career many Somali women find themselves pursuing, and yet here I am,” Hussein says.

There’s a common theme in her work – people are content. But images of her home country in mainstream media have painted a narrative of unrest and suffering.

“I want people to imagine Somalia outside of that lens,” Hussein says.

In a nation that has endured civil war, people are limited to a singular perception of both the place and its citizens. Hussein’s work is remedying this by focusing on women’s stories.

A journalism graduate, her decision to pursue a career in media was fuelled by the fact that it’s a typically male-dominated industry.

Social and cultural structures hinder upliftment, and with many narratives reported from a man’s perspective, women’s voices and issues are often sidelined.

“Male storytellers don’t want to go out and cover stories about women,” Hussein says.

For this reason, she decided to photograph women and give them the visibility they’ve been longing for.

Through this cathartic process of self-expression, Hussein captures a truthful image of life in Somalia.

“These women that I interview are telling their stories for the first time, and it’s a privilege for both ends because we are making each other feel like we belong,” Hussein says.