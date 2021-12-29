WATCH | Share it, don’t bin it: This app is uniting communities to solve food waste

Could an app be the answer to solving food waste? Tessa Clarke invented OLIO, a free mobile app that enables neighbours and businesses to share excess food.

“Half of all food waste takes place in the home,” she explains. Based in the United Kingdom, Clarke is using her invention to bring households together and lessen the surge of scraps.

“It's about recognising the fact that we have enough in our local communities if we just connect one another,” she says.

Accounting for about 10% of greenhouse gases, decomposing food waste has a hazardous impact on the environment as it releases methane.

“Globally, a third of all the food produced each year gets thrown away,” Clarke says.

In 2014 she launched OLIO to enable people to reduce the effects of waste in their neighbourhoods.